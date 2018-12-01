HomeWorld News

From Paris to Marseille: Tear gas & clashes as Yellow Vest protests take place across France

Yellow Vest protesters in Strasbourg, France, hold a banner that says "Fed Up." © Reuters / Vincent Kessler
As Paris continues to be swept up in its third week of violent Yellow Vest protests, other demonstrations are taking place across the rest of France.

Strasbourg has seen some 600 protesters hit the streets chanting “Macron resignation.” Police fired tear gas at some of the demonstrators.

In Nantes, some 200 Yellow Vest protesters turned up at the airport, around 30 of whom broke onto the tarmac, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend landings and take-offs. The entire incident lasted around 10 minutes.

The Nantes protesters left the airport shortly after noon and headed to the city center, where clashes arose between demonstrators and police.

A burning barricade was pictured during the demonstration in Toulouse, with one person tweeting that it was a “hostile crowd.”

Meanwhile, burning tires were pictured during a protest in Charleville-Mezieres.

Protesters also gathered in Lyon, with a photo showing some of them holding flares.

Demonstrators also came out in the port city of Toulon, with a video showing them blocking roads while singing in unison.

Marseille protests also had a good turnout, with demonstrators shouting “Macron resignation” as they marched through the streets.

Others marched through the streets of Caen, braving wet weather to do so.

The Yellow Vest protests are in response to fuel price hikes imposed by French President Emmanuel Macron. The increases are part of the government's efforts to reduce emissions causing global warming.

