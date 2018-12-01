From Paris to Marseille: Tear gas & clashes as Yellow Vest protests take place across France

As Paris continues to be swept up in its third week of violent Yellow Vest protests, other demonstrations are taking place across the rest of France.

Strasbourg has seen some 600 protesters hit the streets chanting “Macron resignation.” Police fired tear gas at some of the demonstrators.

A #Strasbourg, les CRS ont fait usage de gaz lacrymogènes contre les #GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/lKBz7SyCkG — Robin Dussenne (@Robin_Dussenne) December 1, 2018

In Nantes, some 200 Yellow Vest protesters turned up at the airport, around 30 of whom broke onto the tarmac, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend landings and take-offs. The entire incident lasted around 10 minutes.

Les #GiletsJaunes manifestent dans l'aéroport de Nantes Atlantique. La police veille à ce qu'il n'y ait aucun blocage. pic.twitter.com/MQZYvkwINL — FranceBleuLoireOcéan (@bleuloireocean) December 1, 2018

The Nantes protesters left the airport shortly after noon and headed to the city center, where clashes arose between demonstrators and police.

Premier nuage de gaz avant d’atteindre la sensible rue de Strasbourg à #Nantes. L’hélicoptère survole la ville #greve9octobrepic.twitter.com/YKqgfI93ma — Marion Lopez (@MarionLpz) October 9, 2018

A burning barricade was pictured during the demonstration in Toulouse, with one person tweeting that it was a “hostile crowd.”

Les policiers n arrivent pas à avancer face à une foule très hostile #Toulouse#GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/mJ4NoeUx3o — Hugo Murail (@HMurail) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile, burning tires were pictured during a protest in Charleville-Mezieres.

Protesters also gathered in Lyon, with a photo showing some of them holding flares.

« On n’entend plus chanter Gérard Collomb », scandent les #GiletsJaunes en face de l’hôtel de ville de #Lyon. pic.twitter.com/Pc6MEHN0Ea — Clara Gabillet (@claragblt) December 1, 2018

Demonstrators also came out in the port city of Toulon, with a video showing them blocking roads while singing in unison.

À Toulon, les manifestants ont formé une ronde au rond point de la place Blache, bloquant la circulation quelques minutes et ont entonné la Marseillaise #GiletsJaunes83pic.twitter.com/SntwQjmy0I — Var-matin (@Var_Matin) December 1, 2018

Marseille protests also had a good turnout, with demonstrators shouting “Macron resignation” as they marched through the streets.

Beaucoup de #giletsjaunes à Marseille également.



Et c'est comme ça dans toutes les grandes villes de France.

Et de partout, les ronds-points sont bloqués et les autoroutes rendues gratuites.



Le peuple gronde et crie "Macron démission". #1erDecembre

pic.twitter.com/hv2rbnJfuE — Jean Hugon🔻 (@JeanHugon3) December 1, 2018

Others marched through the streets of Caen, braving wet weather to do so.

Les #GiletsJaunes de Caen ce samedi matin pic.twitter.com/4wopeMcqBz — En Cause (@EnCausee) December 1, 2018

The Yellow Vest protests are in response to fuel price hikes imposed by French President Emmanuel Macron. The increases are part of the government's efforts to reduce emissions causing global warming.

