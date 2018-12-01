Putin and Trump talked briefly at G20 summit - Kremlin
Late George H.W. Bush valued ‘constructive dialogue’ with Russia – Putin

US President George H. W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 1993. © MMR / Reuters
Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the family of the former US President George H.W. Bush, who passed away on Friday at 94.

The late President Bush understood “the significance of the constructive dialogue between the two largest nuclear powers,” Putin said in a statement on Saturday.

READ MORE: George H.W. Bush, last Cold War-era US president, dead at 94

Attending the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Russian leader noted that Bush had done a lot to “strengthen” the cooperation with Moscow in terms of “global security.” 

US President George W. Bush, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President George H.W. Bush in 2007. © Brian Snyder / Reuters

Putin also praised the late president’s “political wisdom” and his willingness to make “balanced decisions.”

