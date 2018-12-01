Late George H.W. Bush valued ‘constructive dialogue’ with Russia – Putin

Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the family of the former US President George H.W. Bush, who passed away on Friday at 94.

The late President Bush understood “the significance of the constructive dialogue between the two largest nuclear powers,” Putin said in a statement on Saturday.

Attending the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Russian leader noted that Bush had done a lot to “strengthen” the cooperation with Moscow in terms of “global security.”

Putin also praised the late president’s “political wisdom” and his willingness to make “balanced decisions.”

