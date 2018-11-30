Putin brings his wheels: Aurus motorcade meets top man in Buenos Aires (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought his brand new motorcade to Buenos Aires, opening an opportunity for a sales pitch to other foreign leaders attending the G20 summit in Argentina.

The Aurus line had its first public appearance earlier this year during Putin's inauguration ceremony. The brand is meant as Russia's own product line of luxury automobiles worthy of the most demanding customer. When Putin's plane landed in the Argentinian capital on Friday, two Aurus armored limos, an Aurus sedan and an Aurus minivan were awaiting at the airfield.

The vehicles were delivered ahead of the Russian president's arrival to the Latin American nation by an Il-76 military heavy transport plane – similar to when Putin got to show off his motorcade in Finland while meeting US President Donald Trump.

Putin is apparently fond of the new car brand and the Russian technical achievement they represent, since he regularly demonstrates them to foreign dignitaries visiting Russia. In October he personally drove Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi in an Aurus sedan along the Formula 1 circuit in Sochi.

He also showed the powerful armored limo equipped with features like top-security communication and air-tight compartment sealing to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan when he was in Moscow.

