Man detained after trying to take 20 people hostage in Italy's Fuiggi, 4 people injured

A 28-year-old man was detained after attempting to take 20 people hostage when he stormed a career development office in the central Italian town of Fiuggi. Four people were injured.

The man, who according to Italian media was unarmed, broke into the office and grabbed the director. He dragged him into a room with 20 students, pulled a female student towards him and told everyone not to move.

At that point police broke in and used pepper spray to stop him. A member of the Carabinieri, two police officers and a woman were injured.

The man apparently suffers from a mental health condition and was sedated by medical staff before being brought to the psychiatric department of the Frosinone hospital.

Authorities were called to the scene thanks to one of the students who managed to escape and raise the alarm.

