Stolen sympathy: How to rob a laptop and get hailed as 'generous'

A petty criminal who stole a student’s laptop has dared to write an apology email to his victim, explaining that he “needed the money.” But rather than condemning him, Twitter users were touched and cheered the thief’s actions.

Steve Valentine from Birmingham probably didn’t foresee 40,000 likes in 12 hours after he posted an email “received by his flatmate” who had his laptop stolen. In a sentimental message the thief explained his urge to steal – he was “extremely poor” and “needed the money.” He apparently wanted to show that he didn’t “reach the bottom” however, as he didn’t take the student’s wallet and phone.

So my flat mates laptop got stolen today, please pree what the thief sent him 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pDhhpmncPz — Stevie Valentine (@StevieBlessed) November 28, 2018

😂😂 at least he’s willing to send his uni work for him — YT: ObaaHemaaa (@Obaa_Hemaaa) November 28, 2018

The thief even offered his victim a bonus – he may send all files related to university work stored on the laptop. “Let him know” and he will send them.

The thief sending the documents back pic.twitter.com/1qjzFJRMSZ — Lemphorwana la Bojalwa (@Roooosta) November 28, 2018

For people on Twitter the thief’s message was enough to atone for the original crime. Moreover, some of them even cheered the offender.

Generous thief 🙌 — Mr Zenia (@AgboEmm03462344) November 28, 2018

What a gentle thief!!! — Chilel Aissitou 🇸🇳 (@Odetofashion) November 28, 2018

😂😂😂😂a thief with a conscience! — Eugy (@eugyfiadoyor) November 28, 2018

Some were having fun and created a bunch of tongue-in-cheek comments.

He deserves the charger pic.twitter.com/Lab5L8Me0L — Olufemi Oyekanmi (@_jimmydneutron) November 28, 2018

A few sympathized with the victim.

lets create a fund project for this guy or better still help him get a job ...

I can tell he's honest even though his action is unlawful..... — Kojo Mamoud (@NK_akesesem) November 28, 2018

Negotiate with him, he’s really In need not saying stealing is appropriate but you can offer him a deal to return for a cash or something circumstances get us to do ish we not proud of. 😞 — Ich heiße Kojo (@_abSarpong) November 28, 2018

If you like this story, share it with a friend!