Mute boy storms stage at Pope Francis audience, steals the show by playing & annoying Swiss Guard

When Pope Francis is in the room all eyes are usually focused on him – but that wasn’t the case Wednesday when one very excited little boy stole the limelight, breaking through crowds to play and roll around at the Pope’s feet.

To the horror of his mother, the boy managed to get free of her clutches and ran onto the papa podium during a general audience with the Pope at the Vatican. The child ran on for a closer look – and began pulling on the sleeves of a Swiss guardsman and playing behind the pontiff’s chair.

In an attempt to reign in her wild child, the boy’s mother approached the podium to apologize and collect her son. She reportedly explained to the Pope that her son is mute – and to the surprise of crowds, Pope Francis told the mother and security to let the child continue playing.

“This child cannot speak. He is mute. But he can communicate,” the Pope told the crowd of hundreds. “He is free, free and unruly. But he is free. He made me think of myself. Am I also so free in front of God?” he added.

He then offered prayers for the child, adding “let’s ask the grace [of God] that he may speak.”

Notably, the boy and his family came from the Pope’s homeland, Argentina. As the presumably very embarrassed mother exited the stage, Francis smiled and could be seen leaning towards Bishop Georg Ganswein, whispering that the boy “is Argentinian. Undisciplined.”

While the weekly audience continued, the child continued to play and roam about the stage.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!