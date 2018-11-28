Trump-Putin meeting ‘settled,’ preparations ongoing – Kremlin

The Kremlin received no notice of US President Donald Trump calling off talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the G20 event in Argentina, the Kremlin spokesperson confirmed after Trump saying he might back out.

Preparations for the talks “continue” and the meeting between Trump and Putin is “settled,” Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“We have no other information from our US colleagues,” he stressed.

His remarks came after Trump told the Washington Post that he might call off the talks with Putin in response to the recent maritime incident in the Kerch Strait, in which the Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels it said violated Russian sovereignty.

Putin’s schedule also contains “contacts” with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his spokesperson told the media. Earlier, the Kremlin said that the Russian leader and the Crown Prince will have an opportunity to talk on the sidelines of the summit.

Trump isn’t planning to hold a meeting with bin Salman, the president’s National Security Advisor John Bolton said earlier. He added, however, that he “wouldn’t rule anything out.”

The annual G20 summit will kick off in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday.

