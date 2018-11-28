Massive blast near chemical plant in China kills at least 22, damages 50 vehicles (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The explosion in the vicinity of Hebei Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. in Zhangjiakou happened in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting local authorities to launch a massive firefighting and rescue operation.
A video, said to be from the scene, shows a caravan of cars parked on the street burning, with flames also visible from within the chemical plant. At least 38 large trucks and 12 small cars were incinerated in the accident.
#UPDATE A total of 50 cars involved in the accident; the fire has been contained, search operation underway, according to initial investigation. pic.twitter.com/5RZzrnHruZ— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 28, 2018
【张家口化工厂爆炸已致22死22伤】张家口化工公司附近发生爆炸起火事故，经公安消防现场搜救确认，目前有22人死亡，22人受伤。事故中过火大货车38辆、小型车12辆。 pic.twitter.com/qxUDEi7vAR— Alan's Knight (@Ylxitsxpyikru) November 28, 2018
Local authorities are advising the public to stay away from the site as search and rescue efforts continue. So far, 22 people were officially confirmed to have perished in the blast, with another 22 injured having been rushed to local hospitals. The cause of the incident is not yet known.
