Russian Air Force hits positions of Syrian militants used for Aleppo 'gas attack' – Moscow

Russian aircraft struck militant targets in the Idlib demilitarized zone, from which Syrian militants launched a “poisonous substance” attack on civilians in the city of Aleppo, Moscow announced.

The air raid was aimed particularly at artillery positions of the militants. “All the targets were eliminated as a result of the airstrike,” the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said.

The militants did not plan to stop at one assault, according to Konashenkov. Intelligence data showed that further attacks of the kind were planned.

