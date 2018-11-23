WATCH: Follow an intrepid spacecraft’s journey, as seen from the ISS

An astronaut has shared a mind-blowing video of a spacecraft’s perilous journey from Earth into the dark expanse of space taken from his unique vantage point inside the International Space Station.

The timelapse video, taken by German astronaut and ISS commander Alexander Gerst, shows the Russian Progress MS-10 cargo spacecraft as it was launched from Baikonur, Kazakhstan on November 26.

This is real. How a space ship leaves our planet, seen from ISS. / Dies sind echte Aufnahmen. Wie ein Raumschiff unseren Planeten verlässt – von der ISS aus gesehen. #Horizons Hi-Res: https://t.co/p0PeiITcWSpic.twitter.com/Mmpv5h3P21 — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) November 22, 2018

The footage shows the spacecraft as it blasts away from a light-strewn Earth and travels right through our planet’s atmosphere and into space, where the craft dramatically separates from its carrier rocket in a fiery explosion.

The cargo spacecraft arrived safely at the ISS two days later.

