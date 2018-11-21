A rabbi walks into a football stadium... and studies religious text, sparking jokes online

Football is a religion to some people, but one rabbi decided to prioritize his actual religion at the Israel v Scotland Nations League game. He was seen reading from a holy text in the stands, and social media responded in kind.

The rabbi was spotted by a cameraman at the game on Tuesday night, which took place at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow. “I think he missed the goal,” one of the TV announcers said. “Must be an interesting read,” the other responded.

During the #SCOISR game, this Jewish man couldn’t resist his daily studying... pic.twitter.com/c2gZLfufPV — Shmuli Brown (@UniRabbi) November 21, 2018

Some gave the rabbi mad props for combining study and sport – particularly as Israel, which ultimately ended up losing the match 3-2, needed “all the help it could get.”

Clearly #Israel needs all the help we can get in the football match against #Scotland happening now! #SCOISRpic.twitter.com/3VOaI4MhvF — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 20, 2018

“There’s never a bad time to do Daf Yomi,” one person wrote, referring to the regimen of studying one page of the Talmud per day for seven-and-a-half years.

There’s never a bad time to do Daf Yomi#nichefrumtweetspic.twitter.com/YxoFMq3bil — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) November 20, 2018

Another joked that the rabbi was watching football at 7pm, and heading to the Jewish prayer service known as Maariv at 8pm.

When you've got football at 7, but Maariv at 8 #SCOISRpic.twitter.com/Y3opdikoDj — Daniel Jacobs (@DanielHarry311) November 20, 2018

For those wondering who the mystery rabbi was, Yeshiva World News reported that his name is Rabbi Zev Leff, a well-known rabbi in the Orthodox community in Israel. He was reportedly in Scotland visiting his grandchildren, who attended the game with him.

