Turkey could seek formal UN probe into Khashoggi murder if Saudi Arabia fails to cooperate – FM

Turkey's foreign minister says his country could ask for a formal UN probe if cooperation with Saudi Arabia on the Jamal Khashoggi case comes to an impasse, adding that the truth must come out on who ordered the killing.

Speaking to reporters in Washington after meeting with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey has released all the information it has available on the Khashoggi killing.

He added that the truth must come out regarding who ordered the journalist's death and that Ankara could seek a formal UN investigation if cooperation with Saudi Arabia comes to a halt. He also indicated that the current level of cooperation is less than desirable.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Many, including the CIA, believe the murder was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Despite the CIA's report, Trump has said he will not be hard on Saudi Arabia, instead praising its role in combating terrorism and touting Washington's $450 billion arms deal with Riyadh. The US president said on Tuesday that the CIA had not fully determined that the crown prince was behind the killing.

The Turkish foreign minister also said that Ankara has provided Washington with a list of 84 people that Turkey wants extradited from the US, some of which are allegedly linked to the FETO (Gülen movement). Ankara blames Muhammed Fethullah Gülen (who is currently residing in Pennsylvania) for orchestrating the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey and has unsuccessfully called for his extradition ever since.

