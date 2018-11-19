Monster wave wipes out balconies THREE stories up as storm rages in Tenerife (VIDEOS)
Wild waves brought on by the severe storm were seen crashing into the building as high as the third floor, wiping out the railings of balconies. The authorities had to restrict access to some 67 apartments in Mesa del Mar as the cyclone battered the north of Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands.
Ola arrancando barandas en balcones en el Marisol de Mesa del mar, Tenerife 🏢🌊🌊🌊 #FMACANARIASpic.twitter.com/4gdWSnDNvq— Nelson J. Acosta 📸 (@NelsonAcosta80) November 18, 2018
Tenerife hoy pic.twitter.com/p368b0iVv4— Jared Ortiz-Angulo (@jaredoac) November 18, 2018
🌊Bajamar/Tfe..Olas🌊#canarias#canaryislands#Канарскиеострова#tenerife#teneriffa#тенерифе— мคу ηคøмï Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ (@paikea_nz) November 18, 2018
copyright © May Naomi Photography pic.twitter.com/CZhteYBQdr