Monster wave wipes out balconies THREE stories up as storm rages in Tenerife (VIDEOS)

Dozens were evacuated from a building in the popular holiday destination of Tenerife as massive waves pummeled seafront apartment blocks. Dramatic footage captures balconies being substantially destroyed.

Wild waves brought on by the severe storm were seen crashing into the building as high as the third floor, wiping out the railings of balconies. The authorities had to restrict access to some 67 apartments in Mesa del Mar as the cyclone battered the north of Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands.