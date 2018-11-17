HomeWorld News

‘Father’ of China’s nuclear, thermonuclear bombs dies aged 100

A nuclear physicist revered in China as one of the key figures behind its entire nuclear weapons program has died after living for no less than a century.

Cheng Kaijia, the man who helped China become owners of the deadliest and most devastating weapons on earth, has quietly passed away in Beijing on Saturday more than three months after he celebrated his centenary.

The physicist was actively engaged in the research, development, and tests of the first Chinese nuclear bombs at “theoretical, technological and methodological” levels, according to the HLHL Foundation, a Hong-Kong-based NGO, which bestows prizes upon Chinese scientists. He particularly solved one of the key problems behind any nuclear bomb development: he explained and created a theoretical model of the mechanism of the inner explosion of the atomic bomb.

Cheng also calculated the temperature and pressure at an epicenter of a nuclear explosion in 1960. And he performed what was a no small task manually, without even using any computing hardware, which did not exist in China in those days.

Chinese President Xi Jinping presents China'stop science award to Cheng Kaijia in Beijing, on January 10, 2014. © Global Look Press / Lan Hongguang

Four years later, China tested its first nuclear bomb. Cheng took part in that test as well as in the tests of China’s hydrogen bomb in 1967. His efforts were duly recognized by Beijing, which awarded Cheng China's top science award in 2014 and the highest military honor in 2017.

However, the scientists did not just devote his long life solely to the development of weapons of mass destruction, although he did help to create quite a few. The man also studied the effects of nuclear explosions and actively fostered a research program aimed at mitigating some of these effects such as high power microwave or initial nuclear radiation, according to the HLHL Foundation.

