‘I don’t use computers,’ says Japan’s deputy chief of…cybersecurity

A Japanese top official in charge of cybersecurity has baffled the public after saying he doesn’t use a computer. He was also confused by a question over whether USB drives are used in nuclear facilities.

Japan is a country one might associate with tech enthusiasts and people familiar with the latest developments in computer technologies. Well, that doesn’t apply to the man who should actually know quite a bit about the issue. Technological progress has apparently been missed by Yoshitaka Sakurada, who is a deputy head of the government panel on cybersecurity.

“I don’t use computers because since I was 25 I have been in a position of authority where secretaries and employees handle such tasks for me,” the 68-year-old stated in parliament on Wednesday, as cited by Kyodo news.

When asked about the use of USB drives and cyber security at Japanese nuclear facilities, Sakurada was visibly confused. After a string of questions he finally said that he “doesn’t know the details well enough” and he will “let the experts answer.”

The comments did not go down well with opposition lawmaker Masato Imai. “It’s unbelievable that someone who has not touched computers is responsible for cyber security policies,” he said

Twitterati showed more mercy, yet did not miss a chance to troll the minister. “Can he use a fax machine?” one person wondered. 

Another suggested an IT scale to define your PC knowledge. ‘Zero’ is replaced with ‘Yoshitaka Sakurada’. 

Some tongue-in-cheek comments delivered a far more simple explanation, saying the minister doesn’t want to use a PC in order to avoid being hacked.

“The most effective means of cyber security is not to use your computer. Truth,” one more person noted.

Sakurada is no stranger to controversy. In 2016, he once said that WWII comfort women were merely “professional prostitutes.” He later apologized for the comment. 

Earlier in November, while addressing a parliamentary committee, he slipped up and said that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would cost Japan 1,500 yen ($13.21) instead of 150 billion yen ($1.32 billion).

