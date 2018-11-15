‘I don’t use computers,’ says Japan’s deputy chief of…cybersecurity

A Japanese top official in charge of cybersecurity has baffled the public after saying he doesn’t use a computer. He was also confused by a question over whether USB drives are used in nuclear facilities.

Japan is a country one might associate with tech enthusiasts and people familiar with the latest developments in computer technologies. Well, that doesn’t apply to the man who should actually know quite a bit about the issue. Technological progress has apparently been missed by Yoshitaka Sakurada, who is a deputy head of the government panel on cybersecurity.

“I don’t use computers because since I was 25 I have been in a position of authority where secretaries and employees handle such tasks for me,” the 68-year-old stated in parliament on Wednesday, as cited by Kyodo news.

When asked about the use of USB drives and cyber security at Japanese nuclear facilities, Sakurada was visibly confused. After a string of questions he finally said that he “doesn’t know the details well enough” and he will “let the experts answer.”

The comments did not go down well with opposition lawmaker Masato Imai. “It’s unbelievable that someone who has not touched computers is responsible for cyber security policies,” he said.

Twitterati showed more mercy, yet did not miss a chance to troll the minister. “Can he use a fax machine?” one person wondered.

Japanese minister in charge of cyber security Yoshitaka Sakurada does not (cannot?) use a computer... can he use a fax machine? https://t.co/itRc6SDKTR — Yumi Asada (@yumi_asada) November 14, 2018

Another suggested an IT scale to define your PC knowledge. ‘Zero’ is replaced with ‘Yoshitaka Sakurada’.

On a scale from ‘Yoshitaka Sakurada’ to 10, how good are you with computers? https://t.co/SU8DcMpVWO — B0x13 (@rubenthijssen) November 15, 2018

Some tongue-in-cheek comments delivered a far more simple explanation, saying the minister doesn’t want to use a PC in order to avoid being hacked.

“The most effective means of cyber security is not to use your computer. Truth,” one more person noted.

"If a hacker targets this Minister Sakurada, they wouldn't be able to steal any information. Indeed it might be the strongest kind of security!" — zzz (@glacierjones) November 15, 2018

Well at least he is not prone to any cyberattacks...if you don't want to be hacked, stay off the grid...simple logic. — Frex (@Frex2014) November 14, 2018

to be fair that is a lot more secure than if you used a computer — Potato of Destiny (@PotatoOfDestiny) November 15, 2018

Sakurada is no stranger to controversy. In 2016, he once said that WWII comfort women were merely “professional prostitutes.” He later apologized for the comment.

Earlier in November, while addressing a parliamentary committee, he slipped up and said that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would cost Japan 1,500 yen ($13.21) instead of 150 billion yen ($1.32 billion).

