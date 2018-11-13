WATCH IDF bus burst into flames after being hit by missile from Gaza
The video, published Monday, begins with a long white bus parked behind the trees. Reportedly dozens of soldiers had just disembarked. Several figures can be seen standing behind the two white SUVs nearby.
نهارنا عسل #الكورنيت وصل 👍— عامر 🇱🇧 (@hallal__) November 13, 2018
إذا أردت أن تعرف كيف وصل الكورنيت الى غزة فقط إسأل عن عماد مغنيه الشبح لا يزال يطاردهم❤️#غزة_تقاومpic.twitter.com/is3qC4rLLN
The bus starts moving, and, once it gets out in the open, it is suddenly hit with what the IDF described as a guided anti-tank missile.
The vehicle blows up instantly and is covered by black smoke, with a few pieces seen flying high in the air. The remains of the bus are quickly engulfed in flames.
A 19-year-old Israeli soldier was “severely injured” during the attack, the army reported.
Earlier this evening, an IDF soldier was severely injured when an anti-tank missile fired from #Gaza hit this bus.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018
We have notified the family and hope for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ZH2axwADKY
The incident happened during the most recent exchange of strikes between Hamas and Israel. Around 370 rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza, 100 of which were intercepted mid-air.
READ MORE: Israel bombs TV station in Gaza amid massive border flare-up (PHOTO, VIDEO)
In return, Israeli fighter jets bombed over 70 targets in Gaza, while the army conducted a commando raid across the border.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!