HomeWorld News

IDF releases footage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza (VIDEO)

Get short URL
IDF releases footage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza (VIDEO)
Fire and smoke billow following Israeli air strikes targeting Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 12, 2018. © AFP / Said Khatib
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a video of its airstrikes on Gaza, showing flames and smoke billowing over the landscape as the targets were hit. The strikes have led to the deaths of at least two Palestinians.

Israel sent its fighter jets to strike dozens of Gaza targets earlier on Monday, after a barrage of rockets were released on Israel, which damaged homes and injured at least one civilian.

In a separate incident, an anti-tank missile from Gaza struck a bus that had been used by Israeli soldiers, critically injuring one. The IDF later confirmed the incident, posting pictures of the devastated vehicle in flames.

Israel’s strikes on Gaza in turn led to the deaths of two civilians, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The Monday incidents are the latest in several days of reciprocal attacks between the two sides. It comes just one day after an Israeli special forces raid in the Gaza Strip saw at least two Hamas commanders and four other Palestinians killed. One Israeli soldier was also killed and another wounded.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies