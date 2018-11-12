IDF releases footage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza (VIDEO)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a video of its airstrikes on Gaza, showing flames and smoke billowing over the landscape as the targets were hit. The strikes have led to the deaths of at least two Palestinians.

Israel sent its fighter jets to strike dozens of Gaza targets earlier on Monday, after a barrage of rockets were released on Israel, which damaged homes and injured at least one civilian.

🚨200 rockets have been fired at #Israel from #Gaza this evening. Sirens are still sounding as we tweet this. pic.twitter.com/2wkJV2Gis8 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

In a separate incident, an anti-tank missile from Gaza struck a bus that had been used by Israeli soldiers, critically injuring one. The IDF later confirmed the incident, posting pictures of the devastated vehicle in flames.

Earlier this evening, an IDF soldier was severely injured when an anti-tank missile fired from #Gaza hit this bus.

We have notified the family and hope for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ZH2axwADKY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

Israel’s strikes on Gaza in turn led to the deaths of two civilians, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The Monday incidents are the latest in several days of reciprocal attacks between the two sides. It comes just one day after an Israeli special forces raid in the Gaza Strip saw at least two Hamas commanders and four other Palestinians killed. One Israeli soldier was also killed and another wounded.

