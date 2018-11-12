IDF releases footage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza (VIDEO)
#BREAKING: @IDFSpokesperson releases video of today's strikes on Gaza pic.twitter.com/c1M8fU5i8Z— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018
Israel sent its fighter jets to strike dozens of Gaza targets earlier on Monday, after a barrage of rockets were released on Israel, which damaged homes and injured at least one civilian.
🚨200 rockets have been fired at #Israel from #Gaza this evening. Sirens are still sounding as we tweet this. pic.twitter.com/2wkJV2Gis8— Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018
In a separate incident, an anti-tank missile from Gaza struck a bus that had been used by Israeli soldiers, critically injuring one. The IDF later confirmed the incident, posting pictures of the devastated vehicle in flames.
Earlier this evening, an IDF soldier was severely injured when an anti-tank missile fired from #Gaza hit this bus.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018
We have notified the family and hope for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ZH2axwADKY
Israel’s strikes on Gaza in turn led to the deaths of two civilians, Gaza’s health ministry said.
The Monday incidents are the latest in several days of reciprocal attacks between the two sides. It comes just one day after an Israeli special forces raid in the Gaza Strip saw at least two Hamas commanders and four other Palestinians killed. One Israeli soldier was also killed and another wounded.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!