VIDEOS show Gaza rockets hurtling towards Israel

Videos have emerged online purporting to show projectiles being fired from Gaza into Israel. An Israeli bus has reportedly been hit in the attack.

One video of the attack show numerous bright objects hurtling through the sky – with some apparently exploding before reaching the ground. Sirens and loud bangs can be heard in the background. Another video shows plumes of smoke left behind by the unidentified projectiles.

#BREAKING: 100 rockets & morters launched from Gaza towards Israel in less then 40 minutes (video: Eliran Hajbi) pic.twitter.com/cJJH2vndM5 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018

The IDF claims 80 mortars were fired into Israel in less than 40 minutes on Monday, while Hamas claims to have launched 100.

#BREAKING: More then 20 morters launched from Gaza towards Israel; Direct hit at an Israeli bus (Credit: Rotternik network) pic.twitter.com/i2DoELtwzK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018

OVER THE LAST HOUR: 80+ rockets fired from #Gaza at innocent Israelis. The Iron Dome intercepted several of them. We are currently striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/a27pPb6oJe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

READ MORE: Israeli fighter jets striking Gaza after massive mortar fire from the strip - IDF

