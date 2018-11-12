VIDEOS show Gaza rockets hurtling towards Israel

Iranian central bank disconnected from SWIFT messaging – US treasury
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel are seen in Gaza, November 12, 2018. © Reuters / Ahmed Zakot
Videos have emerged online purporting to show projectiles being fired from Gaza into Israel. An Israeli bus has reportedly been hit in the attack.

One video of the attack show numerous bright objects hurtling through the sky – with some apparently exploding before reaching the ground. Sirens and loud bangs can be heard in the background. Another video shows plumes of smoke left behind by the unidentified projectiles.

The IDF claims 80 mortars were fired into Israel in less than 40 minutes on Monday, while Hamas claims to have launched 100. 

