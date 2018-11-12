VIDEOS show Gaza rockets hurtling towards Israel
One video of the attack show numerous bright objects hurtling through the sky – with some apparently exploding before reaching the ground. Sirens and loud bangs can be heard in the background. Another video shows plumes of smoke left behind by the unidentified projectiles.
#BREAKING: 100 rockets & morters launched from Gaza towards Israel in less then 40 minutes (video: Eliran Hajbi) pic.twitter.com/cJJH2vndM5— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018
The IDF claims 80 mortars were fired into Israel in less than 40 minutes on Monday, while Hamas claims to have launched 100.
#BREAKING: More then 20 morters launched from Gaza towards Israel; Direct hit at an Israeli bus (Credit: Rotternik network) pic.twitter.com/i2DoELtwzK— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 12, 2018
OVER THE LAST HOUR: 80+ rockets fired from #Gaza at innocent Israelis. The Iron Dome intercepted several of them. We are currently striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/a27pPb6oJe— Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018
READ MORE: Israeli fighter jets striking Gaza after massive mortar fire from the strip - IDF
Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.