‘Free world leader’ or ’globalist puppet?’ Internet split over Macron’s anti-nationalist comment

Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism, Emmanuel Macron said in his speech before the world leaders in Paris and caused a storm on Twitter, with the French President getting praise and bashing in equal parts.

Macron delivered a powerful address during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary since the end of World War I in the French capital on Sunday, with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and other heads of state being among his audience.

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,” the French leader proclaimed, adding that nationalism erases the most important thing for any country: “its moral values.”

With days of their ‘bromance’ far behind, Macron’s jab might’ve been well directed at Trump, who previously proudly declared himself a nationalist and promotes the “America First” agenda.

The Twitterati shared photos of what they believe was the US President’s annoyed reaction to the words of his French counterpart and discussed the few weak claps Trump gave to the whole speech afterward.

Trump reaction as Macron calls nationalism “a betrayal of patriotism.” pic.twitter.com/1nuw6axme4 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 11, 2018

Macron’s speech resonated with many commentators, who praised his liberal views and called him one of the most important “leaders of the Free World.”

A real world leader speaks up for real Americans.

THANK YOU,Mr.Macron. — me (@GlenBrown15) November 11, 2018

To bad we can't vote for him....he seems to be filling a vaccume not heard in the leadership of either side of the aisle this side of the pond — This s My Gov RESIST (@dreamcatcher5) November 11, 2018

Shameful to see other World leaders step up and do for us what our own Congress and Senate should be doing. — Orlando Soto (@3D_orlando) November 11, 2018

Others attacked Trump, expressing dissatisfaction with his nationalist policies and the direction, in which he leads America.

Nationalism is and has NEVER been a good thing. The fact that people are actually defending it in America is the most frightening thing ever. United States was founded on patriotism & democracy ideology. Nationalism is what the founders warned us about! — P.J. (House of DCU) (@petrinajc) November 11, 2018

I am sick & tired of our Leadership embarrassing our country abroad much less within our boarders. — BouquetsOfChocolate (@BouquetsOfChoco) November 11, 2018

My father fought in WWII on Okinawa. If he were still alive he would be disgusted with Trump and the direction this country is heading in. — Claudia B. G. (@803front) November 11, 2018

But it wasn’t only words of support for the French leader as many blasted Macron for being a “globalist puppet.” They also reminded of the influx of migrants to France, which led to the creation of whole Muslim ghettos and drastic deterioration of security in the country.

Of course he tops nationalism. He’s owned and his strings are pulled by the top globalists — Roseanne (@Roseann05307889) November 11, 2018

Well of course he would! He wants no sovereignty at all for any nation. He is a George Soros puppet. — TechSupport (@VIPHELPDESK) November 11, 2018

A guy with a 20 something% approval rating with a country that is now considered the Middle East should not be lecturing on this subject — Ken V (@Kenvinottawa) November 11, 2018

Not surpised Macron is unpopular in France...🙄 — AER (@AuramosMiss) November 11, 2018

That's exactly the kind of speech I'd expect from a man whose allowing his country to be colonized. — Sandbagger (@Sandbagger_one) November 11, 2018

Those who treated the French leader’s words as an insult to Trump claimed that France would’ve never survived World War I and World War II without America. Therefore, Macron was in no position to lecture the US on any issue.

Any country that’s as broken as #France should not have their leader giving us lectures on Nationalism. — RollBamaRoll (@RollBamaRoll1) November 11, 2018

Of course. Trump's nationalism helps America and not France. — Ballard (@JBW227) November 11, 2018

American blood has been shed to liberate them. All we ever asked was for a place to bury our brave soldiers who gave their lives for the French. I understand why France would be opposed to nationalism since they are so weak and depend on other nations to defend them. — J. Kent Thompson, Sr. (@jkentthompson) November 11, 2018

Funny how the country who ALWAYS needs bailing out in war has so many ungrateful things to say... What’s that phrase I hear at family gatherings... “They’d be speaking German if it wasn’t for us... “ — D's 2 Cent (@ds2cent) November 11, 2018

