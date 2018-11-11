HomeWorld News

‘Free world leader’ or ’globalist puppet?’ Internet split over Macron’s anti-nationalist comment

Get short URL
‘Free world leader’ or ’globalist puppet?’ Internet split over Macron’s anti-nationalist comment
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a commemoration ceremony for 100 years after the end of the World War I at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin
Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism, Emmanuel Macron said in his speech before the world leaders in Paris and caused a storm on Twitter, with the French President getting praise and bashing in equal parts.

Macron delivered a powerful address during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary since the end of World War I in the French capital on Sunday, with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and other heads of state being among his audience.

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,” the French leader proclaimed, adding that nationalism erases the most important thing for any country: “its moral values.”

With days of their ‘bromance’ far behind, Macron’s jab might’ve been well directed at Trump, who previously proudly declared himself a nationalist and promotes the “America First” agenda.

READ MORE: One-way love: Trump remains frigid to Macron’s caress at Paris visit (VIDEO)

The Twitterati shared photos of what they believe was the US President’s annoyed reaction to the words of his French counterpart and discussed the few weak claps Trump gave to the whole speech afterward.

Macron’s speech resonated with many commentators, who praised his liberal views and called him one of the most important “leaders of the Free World.”

Others attacked Trump, expressing dissatisfaction with his nationalist policies and the direction, in which he leads America.

But it wasn’t only words of support for the French leader as many blasted Macron for being a “globalist puppet.” They also reminded of the influx of migrants to France, which led to the creation of whole Muslim ghettos and drastic deterioration of security in the country.

Those who treated the French leader’s words as an insult to Trump claimed that France would’ve never survived World War I and World War II without America. Therefore, Macron was in no position to lecture the US on any issue.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies