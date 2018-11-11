Russian journalist observing US midterms briefly detained by FBI – report
The FBI has reportedly questioned USA Really head Alexander Malkevich at Washington airport after his trip to cover the midterm elections. The Russian mission in the US has requested information on the incident.
“In connection with media reports concerning the detention of Russian journalist Alexander Malkevich by FBI officers in Washington airport, an inquiry regarding the circumstances of the event was sent to the US Department of State,” it said.
In connection with media reports concerning detention of Russian journalist Alexander Malkevich by @FBI officers in the Washington airport, an inquiry regarding the circumstances of the event was sent to the @StateDeptpic.twitter.com/NSPjDM8WZO— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) November 11, 2018
DETAILS TO FOLLOW