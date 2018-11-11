HomeWorld News

Russian journalist observing US midterms briefly detained by FBI – report

FILE PHOTO: FBI agents AFP / Scott Olson
The FBI has reportedly questioned USA Really head Alexander Malkevich at Washington airport after his trip to cover the midterm elections. The Russian mission in the US has requested information on the incident.

“In connection with media reports concerning the detention of Russian journalist Alexander Malkevich by FBI officers in Washington airport, an inquiry regarding the circumstances of the event was sent to the US Department of State,” it said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

