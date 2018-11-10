Huge blaze prompts massive evacuation at St. Petersburg mall (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Around 800 shoppers were forced to flee a mall in the Russian city of St. Petersburg when a massive fire broke out inside. Pictures have emerged on social media showing plumes of smoke billowing from the burning building.
One of the buildings of the popular supermarket chain, ‘Lenta,’ was engulfed by flames at around 8am local time on Saturday. The inferno raged across an area almost the size of a football field – around 5,000 square meters – according to TASS.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW