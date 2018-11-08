Oil tanker & Norwegian Navy frigate ‘collide’ off country’s coast, 7 reported injured

A rescue operation is underway after a Norwegian Navy frigate reportedly lost control and collided with an oil tanker off Norway’s coast. Seven people were injured, local media says.

The vessels involved in the accident on Thursday morning were reportedly carrying around 160 people – 137 aboard the navy ship and 23 on the tanker. Those injured were among the oil tanker’s crew, local newspaper VG reported.

The frigate is believed to be the KNM Helge Ingstad, which took part in NATO’s massive ongoing Trident Juncture 2018 wargames. The collision occurred as the warship was heading back to its base, VG says, citing military spokesperson Vegard Finberg.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW