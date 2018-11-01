HomeWorld News

Saudi-led forces conduct mass strikes on Yemeni capital & beyond, despite US ‘calls for ceasefire’

Get short URL
Saudi-led forces conduct mass strikes on Yemeni capital & beyond, despite US ‘calls for ceasefire’
FILE PHOTO: An explosion from Saudi-led air strike on the outskirts of Yemen's capital Sanaa © Reuters / Mohamed al-Sayaghi
The Saudi-led coalition has carried out a series of airstrikes against “legitimate military targets” in Sanaa and elsewhere across Yemen, several days after senior US officials somewhat hypocritically called for a ceasefire.

“Coalition aircraft targeted legitimate military positions at al-Dailami Air Base, northeast of the capital, Sanaa,” the coalition leadership said in a statement, referring to the outskirts of Yemen’s civilian international airport which remains one of the few lifelines for the war-torn country.

Read more
FILE PHOTO: Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah Top US officials tell Yemen's Houthis to stop fighting, but why trust hawks-turned-peacemakers?

The coalition claimed that it targeted the launch sites of ballistic missiles and drones, noting that overall more than 12 raids were carried out across Yemen in the early hours on Friday.

Insisting that no civilian infrastructure was targeted, Saudi-led forces said that Sanaa airport is still operating as usual.

So far there have been no official reports of casualties from the raids, which come in the midst of a renewed UN-led peace effort, which is this time backed by the United States. Local reports indicate that the raids are continuing.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies