Russian cockpit VIDEO shows intercept of ‘French Rafale jets over Syria’ during refueling

A video posted on Instagram by a presumed Russian military pilot shows the intercept of two French fighter jets and a US Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft over Syria.

The footage was posted by user @fighter_bomber_ on Wednesday, but is said to be shot by another person from inside a Russian fighter jet during a mission to escort an Il-76 military transport plane. It shows the Russians approaching the three NATO aircraft before gaining altitude and flying more or less over them.

“We dipped our wings (which means under international papers ‘You have been intercepted!’) and made a maneuver to gain altitude (which means ‘get the f**k out of here, before things get rough!’)” the description of the encounter says.

It’s difficult to say when the video was shot. Defense Blog suggests that it may show an intercept that happened in May 2017, which the Pentagon reported at the time. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, the commander of the US Air Forces Central Command, called the actions of the Russian pilot “unprofessional.”

The description of the video, however, claims that it was the French side that complained about the incident while the Americans said everything was safe. “But the investigators still [disciplined] the crew just in case,” it said.

