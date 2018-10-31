Pakistan’s Islamist party says judges who acquitted Christian woman ‘deserve death’

A hard-line Islamist party in Pakistan has called for the death of the country’s Supreme Court judges responsible for overturning the death sentence of a Christian woman accused of blasphemy, Reuters reports.

“The patron in chief of TLP, Muhammad Afzal Qadri, has issued the edict that says the chief justice and all those who ordered the release of Asia deserve death,” TLP party spokesman Ejaz Ashraf said, as cited by the news agency.

The Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) party called for the death of the chief justice and two other judges in Pakistan’s highest court after they spared the life of Asia Bibi, 47, who was convicted of blasphemy in 2010.

The party also demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government be ousted following the court’s order.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of the release of Bibi, who was eight years ago accused and sentenced for “insulting Islam.”

As long as she faces no other charges, the woman should be released, the court ordered.

The Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) two weeks ago organized a mass anti-blasphemy rally calling on Bibi to be executed as the court waited to release its verdict on her final appeal. The protests took part mainly in the city of Lahore, but demonstrations took place in other areas too, including Karachi and Rawalpindi.

