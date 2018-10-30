Solar spacecraft smashes records for speed and proximity to the Sun (PHOTOS)

A NASA probe has gotten closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft, coming within 26.65 million miles of the solar surface - and set the record for the fastest-ever man made object in the process.

🔥🔥🔥#ParkerSolarProbe has just become the closest-ever spacecraft to the Sun! It's now within 26.55 million miles of the solar surface. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/vNCayJyelFpic.twitter.com/4gnDUea3e2 — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) October 30, 2018

The Parker Solar Probe beat the previously held solar proximity record of 26.55 million miles from the Sun, set by the German-American Helios 2 spacecraft back in April 1976, on Monday.

The mission is expected to smash its new record over and over again as it continues its hazardous mission to study our star. Its final close approach in 2025 is expected to get within 3.83 million miles of the flaming gaseous orb.

“It’s a proud moment for the team,” Project Manager Andy Driesman said, “though we remain focused on our first solar encounter, which begins on Oct. 31.”





#ParkerSolarProbe has just become the closest-ever spacecraft to the Sun! It's now within 26.55 million miles of the solar surface, breaking the record set by Helios 2 in 1976. More: https://t.co/PtZV54CFRNpic.twitter.com/3fgPkWTUdc — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 29, 2018

The probe set a second record on October 29, becoming the fastest-ever man made object relative to the Sun when it hit colossal speeds of 153,454mph. The sun’s gravity will eventually see the probe reach speeds of about 430,000mph.

The Parker Solar Probe team measures the spacecraft’s speed and position using NASA’s Deep Space Network, or DSN. The $1.5 billion mission began on August 12, and the spacecraft will spent the next seven years studying the sun at closer and closer distances, enduring extreme heat and radiation.

