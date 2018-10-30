No joke! Body-positive comedian outraged after her photos used in weight loss ad

Celeste Barber, an Australian comedian known for her hilarious parodies of celebrity photo shoots, has called out the website Wish.com for using her photos as the ‘before’ shot in an advertisement for diet patches.

The 35-year-old was notified on Twitter of the weight loss advertisement and posted an angry message to the bargain retail site over their use of her images.

Hey @WishShopping what’s this all about? You can’t use my photos especially to sell body shaming products.m! https://t.co/fsL4hWHRwr — Celeste barber (@celestebarber_) October 22, 2018

The ad for the “Chinese medicine strongest weight loss navel stick magnetic slim fat burning slimming diets slim patch pads detox adhesive sheet”, which was selling for a reduced price of $1, has since been removed from the site.

The ad features two images Barber had posted on her Instagram profile, mimicking a model awkwardly perched over a bath wearing nothing but fishnet tights, and another copying supermodel Naomi Campbell in a photoshoot for GQ magazine. It highlights Barber supposedly as the ‘before’ stature and the supermodels as the ‘after’ of the weight loss patches.

More than 5 million people follow Barber on Instagram for her ‘body positive’ posts poking fun at the modeling world by recreating strange scenarios and extreme poses in realistic settings.

Wish.com have yet to publicly address the gaffe.

