6.2 quake strikes New Zealand’s North Island, disrupts parliament session

A powerful 6.2 earthquake has struck New Zealand, some 64 kilometers east of the town of Waitara, and was felt all across the island nation, including the capital city of Wellington.

No tsunami warning was issued by the nation's Civil Defence. So far there have also been no reports of damage or casualties caused by the tremors, which locals say lasted for about a minute.

GNS Science have advised there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the 6.2 Magnitude 207 km deep earthquake south-west of Taumarunui. Remember to Drop Cover and Hold during any aftershocks. #eqnz — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) October 30, 2018

However, the jolts which struck the country shortly after 3:00pm local time have led the Parliament to suspend its session.

“I never thought I'd have to do that, suspend the House until we find out what's happened,” deputy speaker Anne Tolley said, according to local news. “There were public in the galleries and people need to just make sure their staff are OK. I mean we're in the safest building probably in the country - but just to make sure and get some advice.”

Hi everyone, we all felt that here at Parliament. Early indications are that it was 6.7 near Taumamaranui. Shakeout taught us all to drop cover and hold. Check your neighbours and family are OK. Will update soon as we get more information. #shakeout — Kris Faafoi Mana (@KrisinMana) October 30, 2018

Who else felt the one just now??? Hope the others in the video don't mind 😂😂😂#eqnzpic.twitter.com/Qednpe3iI5 — LVG NZ (@NzLvg) October 30, 2018

