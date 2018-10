All 189 people on board the ill-fated Indonesian Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, which crashed in the sea on Monday, have “likely” died, search and rescue officials announced.

“I predict there are no survivors, based on body parts found so far,” the chief of the nation’s search and rescue agency, Bambang Suryo, said.

The official stated that the operation to locate and recover the wreckage continues.

