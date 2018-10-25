Possible tsunami warning after 6.8 quake off Greece

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake has struck in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece, triggering warnings of a possible tsunami.

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 16.6km (10 miles) below the sea floor. The closest habitation to the epicenter is Lithakia, a coastal village of some 1,300.

The USGS lists perceived shaking from a quake such as this as "very strong" and potential damage as "moderate".

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has warned about a possible low-scale tsunami that can last for several hours after the earthquake, citing sea level changes following the tremor.

Locals are advised against going to the beach to try and observe the stunami.

On Twitter, the EMSC is cautioning that while in most places the wave will likely be limited to 20cm (about 7in) high, it could be significantly bigger locally.