'Such a fun hunt': Uproar as US presenter poses with killed wild goats in Scotland (PHOTOS)

Self-described ‘professional hunteress’ and US television host Larysa Switlyk has caused outrage after posing with the carcasses of wild goats and a red stag she killed during a trip to Scotland.

The host of US outdoors show Larysa Unleashed, Switlyk’s hunting exploits in the Scottish Hebrides has not gone down well with many animals lovers.

The US television presenter shared images of her spoils online, showing how she was involved in the shooting of wild goat and a red stag. “Beautiful wild goat here on the Island of Islay in Scotland. Such a fun hunt,” she posted under a Twitter photo of her holding up the body of a dead goat.

The goat hunt was carried out on the island of Islay as part of a trip organized by a local tour company, reported The National newspaper. But while the kills were legitimate under hunting laws, Switlyk’s expedition has seen her come in for major criticism.

Such has been the outpouring of anger that First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has become involved and described the trophy photos as “upsetting.” Sturgeon said the government will “review the current situation and consider whether changes to the law are required.”

On her TV show website, Switlyk says her goal is to “enlighten and educate the general population about why people hunt and fish, the importance of conservation.” In other photos Switlyk from her controversial excursion, she is seen dressed in camouflage and looking through the scope of a sniper.

“Hunting on the Island of Islay in Scotland which is the ‘center for whisky tourism’... However, I’m too busy hunting to go tour a whisky distillery,” Switlyk told Twitter followers.



She also posted an image of a red stag which she said was killed by her partner.

