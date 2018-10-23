HomeWorld News

Putin suggests meeting with Trump in Paris on November 11


FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
The Russian President has suggested he could meet Donald Trump in Paris in early November at an event commemorating the end of the First World War. It was mentioned in talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton in Moscow.

It would be helpful to continue a direct dialog with the US president on the sidelines of international events that are scheduled to take place in the near future, in Paris, for example,” Putin told Bolton during a meeting in the Kremlin as he spoke about his potential talks with Trump.

Putin referred to an event marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the WWI, which is expected to take place in Paris on November 11.

Bolton, in turn, told Putin that the US president “would be glad” to meet him in Paris. He also agreed that Moscow and Washington should continue dialog.

Putin praised his last meeting with Trump, which took place in Helsinki on July 16. It was “useful, partially tough … but eventually constructive”  he said adding that he does not understand why the summit was met with such a negative reaction in the US. “It is startling to see that the US is taking absolutely unprovoked steps against Russia, which we cannot call friendly,” he said.

