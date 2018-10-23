Strong evidence ‘vicious’ murder of Khashoggi was planned operation – Erdogan (VIDEO)

There is strong evidence that the killing of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul came as a result of a pre-planned operation rather than a spontaneous incident, the Turkish president said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the statement while speaking to the MPs of the ruling party. He started by repeating information published earlier by Turkish media, detailing events preceding Khashoggi’s death in the diplomatic mission, including the arrival of three separate Saudi teams in Istanbul prior to the visit. He also explained how a Turkish investigation into the disappearance of the journalist was launched and proceeded.

The president praised Turkish and international media for pressuring Riyadh over the case, saying it forced Saudi Arabia to allow a thorough investigation inside the consulate.

Saudi officials intitially maintained that Khashoggi had left the consulate. Later, Riyadh reversed its version of events following an internal investigation, and now says the journalist died as a result of a “fight” inside the diplomatic mission.

