Mexico City liquor factory goes up in flames, thousands evacuated (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A Mexico City liquor factory has exploded, injuring one and forcing the evacuation of 2,000 from their homes, according to Mexico City civil protection chief Fausto Lugo. Emergency services have responded to the massive explosion.

Hace unos momentos se registró una Explosión en el Incendio de Fábrica de Alcohol en calle Naranjo num 428 pic.twitter.com/RyRsgWi0To — hermes (@vialhermes) October 22, 2018

Images posted on social media of the explosion, in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood, show a massive fireball rising above the surrounding buildings, followed by clouds of thick black smoke.

Bomberos laboran en el #incendio de la fábrica de alcohol, Naranjo esq. Eje 2 norte, CUAH. Al momento no se reportan heridos: @FaustoLugo :camera: #Imágenespic.twitter.com/2ITW9uUPgm — SEDEMX (@_sede_mx) October 22, 2018

"The fire at the alcohol factory is under control. One person was injured and 2,000 were evacuated," Fausto Lugo tweeted.