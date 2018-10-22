Wish granted: Turkish man faces jail for calling police over 45,000 times

A Turkish national has landed himself in trouble with the law, over his vigorous use of the police emergency line. Making over 45,000 calls over the course of one year might now land the man behind bars for up to five years.

The 55-year-old resident of the city of Istanbul, identified as Seref Can, faces charges of "preventing a public official from doing his or her duty," according to the Sabah newspaper, which reported the bizarre affair on Monday.

Al in all, the man managed to call Turkey's 155 police line 45,210 times in one year, putting great stress on the emergency service. The reason behind such behavior is quite sad actually, as the man had been depressed and simply wanted to talk to someone.

"I divorced my wife two years ago. I've been drinking constantly. I was in depression and I had no one to talk to so I called the police emergency line," Can told the police, who were apparently sufficiently irritated by his actions to resolve to meet him in person.

While the man has expressed regrets over his obsessive desire to talk to police, they were apparently not impressed, and soon he faced criminal charges. If convicted, Can might face up to five years behind bars – and would finally find people to talk to, at least.

