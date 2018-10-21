HomeWorld News

Hundreds of migrants storm barrier between Spain and North Africa (VIDEOS)

Footage shared on social media showed people scaling the border fence and walking along a road in Melilla © Twitter / Jon Inarritu
One migrant died as around 200 stormed a fence separating Morocco from a Spanish enclave in North Africa on Sunday. Three others were injured during the push to cross into Spanish territory.

Video footage shared on social media shows people pouring over the fence and onto a road on the Spanish side of the border at Melilla. The group was reportedly taken to a local reception center for identification.

One man was treated by Spanish emergency services but died of suspected cardio-respiratory arrest.

A human rights activist and researcher with migrant and asylum seeker support group Walking Borders shared a video on Twitter showing groups of migrants gathering at the Center for the Temporary Stay of Immigrants (CETI) in Melilla. Helena Maleno Garzon says the footage was passed on to the organization by a partner group.

Over 6,000 migrants have crossed into Melilla and a second Spanish territory nearby, Ceuta, so far this year, according to UNHCR figures. More than 40,000 people have arrived on the Andalusian mainland by sea in 2018, with the majority traveling from Guinea, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Algeria, and Mali.

