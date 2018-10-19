‘Illegal’ Sagrada Familia cathedral set to pay millions for construction permit… 136 years too late

Magnificent. Iconic. Landmark. ‘Illegal’ is probably not on anyone’s list of adjectives for the unfinished Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona. It should be, though – for 136 years, building has been going on without a permit.

Barcelona’s most-visited tourist attraction is also Europe’s longest-enduring construction site – the foundation for the monumental Sagrada Familia cathedral was laid in 1882. Its original architect, Antoni Gaudi, was not tremendously worried about how long the building would take, famously commenting that his client (meaning God) was “not in a hurry.” Gaudi died in 1926, with the basilica nowhere near finished.

From there, it took another century and eight more architects to even get near completion. Between weather, time, and the ravages of war, parts of the unfinished cathedral have already required renovation.

Aside from deadlines, another thing Gaudi apparently never bothered with was properly clearing the construction with city authorities. It turns out, 136 years into the process, that it has been going on without an official status or supervision.

With just an estimated eight years until the building is finally completed, the Sagrada Familia almost managed to slip under the authorities’ radar entirely. Compared to how long it’s taken already, it has been caught out in the last possible moment.

Fortunately for the world’s architectural heritage, as well as the 4.5 million tourists visiting it every year, it was decided not to tear down the illicit structure. Instead, the cathedral will pay about €36 million ($41 million) of the fees it has run up over the years. That money, paid over the next 10 years, will go towards improving public transport to the Sagrada Familia and help the neighborhood around it. In return, Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau will officially clear the construction early next year.

