Afghan guards open fire at Afghan-NATO meeting in Kandahar, injuring 2 Americans - reports

Two US citizens were wounded and a local police chief killed, as Afghan guards opened fire at NATO and US forces commander in Afghanistan, Austin S. Miller after his meeting with Kandahar officials in the city.

The attack took place on Thursday afternoon after Miller’s meeting with Kandahar’s governor and provincial police chief, Geneneral Abdul Raziq, which took place at the governor’s office.

Raziq was killed in the attack, while two US citizens and several top Afghan official, including the governor, were wounded, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. General Miller was safely evacuated form the area after the incident, NATO said.

Sources say #Kandahar police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq was killed in attack after high-profile meeting in Kandahar this afternoon. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/E2ZtSJPkEp — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) October 18, 2018

At least, one Afghan civilian was also killed in the attack, according to reports.

Sources told TOLOnews that the bodyguards of Kandahar governor, Zalmay Wesa, were involved in the shooting.

The officials were fired upon after the talks when they were heading towards the helipad, local media reported, adding that the shots came from one of the nearby buildings.

“There was a situation at the Kandahar palace today. Initial reports indicate this was an Afghan-on-Afghan incident. Two Americans were wounded in the cross-fire and they have been medically evacuated,” NATO’s Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack at the governor’s compound.

MORE TO FOLLOW