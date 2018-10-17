6 killed as US-led coalition F-15 jets bomb Kurdish forces fighting ISIS – report

Two US-led coalition aircraft have bombed Syrian Kurdish forces, disrupting their offensive on Islamic State terrorists, RIA news agency reports. The diplomatic source has called out US’ “lack of coordination and professionalism.”

Two US-led coalition’s F-15 fighter jets have mistakenly targeted Kurdish units amid their offensive on the remaining forces of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists in Syria, RIA reported, citing a “military and diplomatic source.” It said six people were killed and 15 injured on the Kurdish side.

The incident, which took place near the town of Hajin in the Syrian eastern Deir ez-Zor province, did not just disrupt the operation but also reportedly led to numerous defections in the ranks of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Even worse, the terrorists managed to seize some territories in the area, the source added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW