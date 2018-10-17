New Samizdat: RT brings you a new censorship buster

If the establishment media were truly balanced, the purge of alternative news outlets from de-facto social media monopolies would be a front-page splash everywhere.

Instead, the manner in which the move was either ignored and under-reported proves that those who shout loudest about “free speech” may be its greatest enemies.

Sadly, RT saw something like this coming. And for that reason, we have developed a new site to promote the free exchange of information and views. The fact it launches a few days after US social media giants Facebook and Twitter clamped down on dissent is merely a coincidence.

New Samizdat is a news aggregator with a difference. The website will attempt to bring you the most important and interesting stories across the English-speaking web, which are either undervalued or ignored by legacy outlets.

Sources will vary, but inquiring minds who challenge groupthink will be favored. However, you’ll see the MSM often featured too, as one of its greatest tricks is to cover vital and radical news but bury it in the mainstream.

New Samizdat will post the most interesting links, across all spectrums, with the intention of stimulating debate and providing access to information. And we hope it can play a small part in fighting modern censorship by giving you a trusted page where the most interesting news and views can be found.

