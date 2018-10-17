Gun-wielding Kerch attacker caught on CCTV (PHOTO)
The photo was first posted on the Telegram breaking news channel Mash. It said that it shows the terrorist in the Wednesday Kerch attack.
Фотография террориста. Этого человека в Керчи сейчас ищут все. Он зашел с оружием в школу, открыл стрельбу и взорвал бомбу.— Breaking Mash (@BreakingMash) October 17, 2018
Если вы увидите его на улице - уходите сейчас же и звоните в полицию. pic.twitter.com/xGLrCABl7z
Accompanying the image was a warning to not approach the suspect and immediately alert the police on sight.
Вторая фотография стрелка, устроившего теракт в Керчи. Сделана на территории колледжа перед нападением.— Breaking Mash (@BreakingMash) October 17, 2018
В здание политеха он зашел в одной одежде, там - переоделся. pic.twitter.com/dF1j6F3CVx
The face of the same blond young man was revealed in a separate CCTV snap as he was apparently entering the college.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW