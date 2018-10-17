Gun-wielding Kerch attacker caught on CCTV (PHOTO)

A CCTV image showing a man holding a large gun while coming down a stairwell has surfaced on social media, with reports saying it shows the suspect behind the terrorist attack on a college in the Crimean city of Kerch.

The photo was first posted on the Telegram breaking news channel Mash. It said that it shows the terrorist in the Wednesday Kerch attack.

Фотография террориста. Этого человека в Керчи сейчас ищут все. Он зашел с оружием в школу, открыл стрельбу и взорвал бомбу.



Если вы увидите его на улице - уходите сейчас же и звоните в полицию. pic.twitter.com/xGLrCABl7z — Breaking Mash (@BreakingMash) October 17, 2018

Accompanying the image was a warning to not approach the suspect and immediately alert the police on sight.

Вторая фотография стрелка, устроившего теракт в Керчи. Сделана на территории колледжа перед нападением.



В здание политеха он зашел в одной одежде, там - переоделся. pic.twitter.com/dF1j6F3CVx — Breaking Mash (@BreakingMash) October 17, 2018

The face of the same blond young man was revealed in a separate CCTV snap as he was apparently entering the college.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW