Crimea college shooting investigated as murder, not terror attack - investigative committee
Gun-wielding Kerch attacker caught on CCTV (PHOTO)

© Ruptly
A CCTV image showing a man holding a large gun while coming down a stairwell has surfaced on social media, with reports saying it shows the suspect behind the terrorist attack on a college in the Crimean city of Kerch.

The photo was first posted on the Telegram breaking news channel Mash. It said that it shows the terrorist in the Wednesday Kerch attack.

Accompanying the image was a warning to not approach the suspect and immediately alert the police on sight.

The face of the same blond young man was revealed in a separate CCTV snap as he was apparently entering the college.

