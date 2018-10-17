Scientists receive $25,000 grant from X-rated porn giant

Porn consumption has long intrigued scientists keen to study its impact on the brain and body. Now one of the biggest players in the industry has granted researchers at least $25,000 to study the effects of X-rated content.

Dubbed a Sexual Wellness Center Grant by Pornhub, one of the largest purveyors of pornographic images online, the company announced that University of Kansas Psychology Professor Dr Omri Gillath and his research team will receive $25,000 to nail down what porn does to human health.

According to those behind the Canadian-registered website, the goal is to “help advance important work in the fast-growing sexual wellness field.”

Pornhub has been accused by some inside the industry of displaying free imagery to the detriment of performers’ income. Ethical adult filmmaker Erika Lust also described content on websites such as Pornhub as “misogynistic” and potentially harmful to children.

READ MORE: Woman paralyzed after being ‘catapulted’ from bed during sex files lawsuit

“Ultimately, we want people to have access to new information to lead happier and healthier sex lives, and Gillath’s work will go a long way towards accomplishing this,” Pornhub VP Corey Price said of the new grant.

Dr Laurie Betito, who has worked with Pornhub on its sexual health guide, welcomed the grant as a means of pulling back the shroud of mystery surrounding porn usage.

“Even though we may think sex is a natural act, there is still so much we don’t know,” she said. “Sexuality is complex and we need research to gain a better understanding of this most universal act and all that it implies. With this grant, we’re looking forward to the brilliant research to be done by Professor Gillath and his team.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!