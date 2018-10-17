Israeli jets bomb Gaza in response to rocket fire

Israel Defense Forces have launched a series of airstrikes against alleged “terror targets” in Gaza in retaliation to rocket fire from the enclave on the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva.

The IDF said its attack early on Wednesday morning was triggered by overnight rocket fire from the Palestinian territory on what is Israel's fourth most populous metropolitan area. Locals in Be’er Sheva scrambled to reach bomb shelters when sirens went off around 4:00am.

The projectile struck near a residential home, Israeli media report. The Israeli police said the rocket “caused damage”, without specifying the extent of the destruction. While no deaths have been reported, six people were allegedly treated for trauma by paramedics.

In response to the rockets fired from #Gaza at #Israel overnight, IDF fighter jets have started attacking terror targets in Gaza — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) October 17, 2018

While the IDF has yet to identify the perpetrator of Wednesday's attack, in the past the Israeli army has nearly always pinned the blame on Hamas, holding the military organization accountable for anything threatening that is happening in Gaza.

The latest escalation in tensions comes after months of Palestinian protests on the Gaza border, which prompt the IDF to engage the rioters with deadly force. More than 204 Palestinians have been killed and over 22,000 others injured by Israeli forces since the Great March of Return began on March 30.

On Tuesday, Israel's defense minister noted that Tel Aviv is "not prepared to accept the level of violence" witnessed every week. Avigdor Lieberman also urged the cabinet to authorize a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza to put end to violence.

