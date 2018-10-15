No-deal Brexit is ‘more likely than ever,’ Donald Tusk tells EU leaders

European Council President Donald Tusk has said that a ‘no deal’ Brexit is “more likely than ever before” and that it must be prepared for.

Tusk made the comment in a letter to EU leaders ahead of meetings scheduled for 17 and 18 October. “We must prepare the EU for a no-deal scenario, which is more likely than ever before,” Tusk wrote in the letter which acknowledged that the Brexit negotiations had “proven to be more complicated than some may have expected”.

Despite the tough situation, however, Tusk said that EU leaders should “remain hopeful” as there is still “good will” on all sides to continue the talks.

He also said the fact that the EU is preparing for a no-deal scenario “must not, under any circumstances, lead us away from making every effort to reach the best agreement possible” for all involved.

