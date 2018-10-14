Airliner pulls off epic landing during intense 40-knot crosswinds (VIDEO)

A Boeing 757 aircraft was forced to land at an angle at Bristol Airport in the UK on Friday because of extreme 40-knot crosswinds during Storm Callum.

Footage uploaded by avid plane spotter and YouTuber ‘Mraviantionguy’ shows the TUI Airways jet landing practically sideways to compensate for the extreme crosswinds, and avoid being blown off the runway.

“They do this by pointing their nose into the direction the wind is coming from, demonstrated perfectly by this crew,” explained the aviation fanatic.

READ MORE: Turboprop plane buffeted by gusts of wind in harrowing landing (VIDEO)

Storm Callum has started to ease off after causing travel chaos across the UK since it made landfall on Friday. At least two people were killed by the storm, which also unleashed the worst flooding in 30 years in Wales.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!