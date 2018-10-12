‘Historic waste’: Papua New Guinea’s govt lambasted for importing 40 Maseratis for APEC summit

Papua New Guinea’s government has faced an intense backlash for importing a fleet of 40 Maserati luxury sedans to drive international delegates around at the upcoming two-day APEC conference.

The high-end cars cost roughly AUS$200,000 to AUS$350,000 each (more than US$142,000 to US$249,000) and can reach speeds of 240 km/h (149 mph).

However, speeds are limited to 80 km/h (50 mph) on the country’s roads which have fallen into disrepair in recent years. In the more mountainous regions, off-road vehicles are required, making the luxury sedans an impractical choice for world leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice-President Mike Pence.

Could 40 white-jacketed Maseratis flown from Milan for 3 days work at APEC in Port Moresby be the undying meme that indelibly marks the O'Neill era in #PNG as being one of historic waste, corruption & incompetence? https://t.co/7jozpAgI45 — Keith Jackson AM (@PNGAttitude) October 10, 2018

(Samuel Raitano) PRIME MINISTER'S PEOPLE SUFFERING AT HOME: The PM may act rich to the foreign visitors but his backyard is in a hopeless state. Let us stop pretending. #PNG#thoughtspic.twitter.com/oPyw6JJ2AQ — Moni Pes (@pes_moni) October 12, 2018

The Minister for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Justin Tkatchenko, claims the government only paid a deposit of 40 million Kina (AUS$16.75m), which will be reimbursed once the cars are sold off to interested buyers after the summit.

“Maserati Quattroporte sedans have been secured and delivered, and are being committed to be paid for by the private sector,” Tkatchenko said. “Having vehicles paid for by the private sector is the smartest way to have use of the vehicles for APEC at no overall cost to the State.”

READ MORE: 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea - USGS

Papua New Guinea is beset by health, poverty and economic crises - including a polio outbreak and child malnourishment - and is still reeling from a devastating earthquake in February, so the public backlash over the Maseratis has been virulent, especially given that the vehicles were flown in from Milan on board two Boeing 747-8F charter planes for use during a two-day event.

If the #PNG govt can order 40 luxury sedans to impress the world leaders, imagine when you go to the lenght to impress the people with the best in the world. #APEC2018 is here to haunt. — Robert Nemala (@RNemala) October 11, 2018

#PNG government had an extra ~K40million to spend on luxury Maserati sports cars for world leaders for a single week. Meanwhile our people are still being pushed in WHEELBARROWS to access basic health care services in rural settings 💔 #PapuaNewGuinea#GreedOfPollies#APEC2018https://t.co/NIhzwTo3j1 — Tannah 🐯 (@meri_west87) October 12, 2018

Not only is this a PR disaster, it demonstrates a government out of step with domestic sentiment #APEC2018#PNGhttps://t.co/oLFuTerrhh — Oliver Martin (@OliMartin) October 12, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!