‘I wagged my buttocks’: TV star gets FILMED strip-teasing undercover cops – and fumes over blowback

A German actress has landed herself in hot water after stripping and flashing her bum (and more) to a group of men in a carpark – unaware that the trio were actually undercover police, who then filmed her saucy little striptease.

Antje Monning, 40, described her roadside antics as a spur-of-the-moment decision… that landed her with a €1,200 fine ($1,390). The German sitcom star was caught on video in June by plain-clothed police conducting traffic checks. In the video, the actress – famous for her role as a nun called Jenny in German TV show ‘For Heaven’s Sake’ – can be seen shaking her hips invitingly, while tucking up her skirt.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Monning slammed the fine for her salacious little number in Jengen, Barvaria, southern Germany.

Read more

“I wagged my buttocks in front of three men who seemed involved in a conversation, slightly lifting my little skirt, under which I was naked,” she told the tabloid.

The actress, who described herself as an “exhibitionist,” said that nudity should be “considered natural.” She also slammed her public nuisance charge, launching into an emotional rhetorical diatribe.

“Do we really want to live in a society where you can not fool around mindlessly, where everyone is secretly recorded on video, in which people sue each other instead of talking to each other and in which tolerance and acceptance soon only exist as foreign words in the dictionary?” she asked.

The TV star has appealed her public nuisance fine with the help of her lawyer.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!