Indian flight hits airport wall, takes off, returns to find HUGE hole in its hull (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
The airline, which is India’s national carrier, said in a statement that the Boeing 737 aircraft took off from Trichy Airport in southern India early on Friday without noticing that it had hit the perimeter wall. Luckily, airport officials spotted the collision and contacted the plane’s pilots.
The image of damaged #Airindia flight @aaiTRZairport to #Dubai . pic.twitter.com/KGO6xNEylr— VanakkamTrichy (@VanakkamTrichy) October 12, 2018
The plane was then diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely – although the aircraft sustained some damage.
Miraculous escape for a Dubai bound Air India flight carrying 136 passengers. Watch #ITVideo to know more— BelieveInYourself😎 (@sethu1215) October 12, 2018
More videos: https://t.co/MhGElHQHs1pic.twitter.com/7gtH1BK52b
The plane’s two pilots have been suspended pending an investigation.
Photographs and videos show a chunk of the airport’s nearly five-foot perimeter wall missing.
Other photographs show a sizable hole on the underside of the aircraft.
Air India diverts flight to Mumbai after freak accident in Tamil Nadu— Newsd (@GetNewsd) October 12, 2018
https://t.co/Ip4hjE5ppvpic.twitter.com/Bs35Fj2HnG
