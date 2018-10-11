Schism of Orthodoxy in Ukraine deepens as Constantinople greenlights independent church

The Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has decided to begin the creation of an autocephalous Orthodox Church in Ukraine. The move comes despite warnings against it from the Russian Orthodox Church.

Read more

There are three organizations in Ukraine that call themselves Orthodox churches, but only one of them is recognized as canonical by other Orthodox churches of the world – the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. As the name implies, it’s a largely autonomous church, which nevertheless answers to the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Patriarchate of Constantinople reportedly intends to unilaterally declare recognition of a separate canonical church in Ukraine, although details of such an action are yet to be clarified. The conclave of its Synod took some decisions furthering such a policy, which the Church in Moscow considers destructive and could potentially cause violence in Ukraine.

Among the decisions taken on Thursday was to revoke the legally binding status of a 1686 letter, in which Constantinople acknowledged the right of the Russian Orthodox Church to ordain the Metropolitan of Kyiv after his election by clerics of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The Synod also decided to re-establish the office of the Stavropegion of the Ecumenical Patriarch in Kyiv, but did not explain how this office would be filled.

The Constantinople Patriarchate also decided to canonically reinstate two leaders of schismatic Orthodox churches in Ukraine, Filaret Denisenko and Makariy Maletych, as well as their followers. Both are considered unfit to be Orthodox clerics by Moscow after they defected from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The announcement by Constantinople was criticized by the Russian Orthodox Church, which called it the “legalization of the schism.”

“The actions of Constantinople cross the red line and deal a catastrophic blow to the unity of the global Orthodoxy,” said Aleksandr Volkov, spokesman for Patriarch Kirill, the head of the church.

He added that the Moscow will now have to declare that it is no longer in communion with Constantinople, since it decided to treat Filaret and Makariy as clerics. This means that priests of the two patriarchies will no longer be able to conduct religious services together. Moscow has already taken a step that amounts to breaking diplomatic ties with Constantinople in response to its Ukrainian activities.

Filaret praised the decision, saying it brings closer the creation of a single Ukrainian church independent from Moscow. His recognition as a legitimate cleric by one of the canonical Orthodox churches probably boosts the chances of him heading such a church one day.

Petro Poroshenko, the president of Ukraine who made the creation of an autocephalous Orthodox church part of his re-election platform, promised that Kiev would respect the people, who would choose to stay part of the Moscow-linked church. Moscow has been complaining for years that Ukrainian officials were turning a blind eye to acts like the seizure of the property owned by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church by the schismatic churches.

The Synod in Constantinople is aware of such concerns. In its announcement, it appealed “to all sides” to “avoid appropriation of churches, monasteries and other properties, as well as every other act of violence and retaliation.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!