Soyuz rocket carrying crew to ISS malfunctions during launch

The Russian Soyuz rocket carrying two crewmembers suffered a booster malfunction during launch in Kazakhstan.

“The boosters on a second-stage launching vehicle switched off,” the sources at the Baikonur Cosmodrome told Interfax news agency. “The crew is alive. They are conducting an emergency landing.”

The two people onboard were cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and Nick Hague of NASA. The third passenger place was reserved for cargo.

Russian Soyuz rocket suffered malfunction during launch, new ISS crew to make emergency landing approximately in Kazakhstan - reports https://t.co/ci9ehrGquSpic.twitter.com/GUOVuIEom1 — RT (@RT_com) 11 октября 2018 г.

Teams are working with our Russian partners to obtain more information about the issue with the booster from today’s launch. Watch live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018

The crew is returning to Earth in a ballistic descent mode. Teams are working to obtain additional information from our Russian partners. Watch live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTipic.twitter.com/kWigYS1gU4 — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018

DETAILS TO FOLLOW