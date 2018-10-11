ISS crew made emergency landing in Kazakhstan, both alive – reports
HomeWorld News

Soyuz rocket carrying crew to ISS malfunctions during launch

Get short URL
Soyuz rocket carrying crew to ISS malfunctions during launch
The Russian Soyuz rocket carrying two crewmembers suffered a booster malfunction during launch in Kazakhstan.

“The boosters on a second-stage launching vehicle switched off,” the sources at the Baikonur Cosmodrome told Interfax news agency. “The crew is alive. They are conducting an emergency landing.”

The two people onboard were cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and Nick Hague of NASA. The third passenger place was reserved for cargo.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies